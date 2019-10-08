|
ARENA, Dianne M. (Ziergiebel) Of Westwood, Oct 5. Beloved sister of John J. of N. Attleboro, James M. of Westwood, Margaret Borax of Uxbridge, and the late Carl A. Ziergiebel III. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral, Fri. at 11 am at the Folsom Funeral Home, 649 High St., WESTWOOD followed by interment in Highland Cemetery, Norwood. Visitation from 10 to 11 am prior to the Funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Jimmy Fund, c/o Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445 would be appreciated. For directions, obituary and guest book, please visit website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 9, 2019