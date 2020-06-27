Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Levesque Funeral Home
163 Lafayette St
Salem, MA 01970
(978) 744-2270
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Levesque Funeral Home
163 Lafayette St
Salem, MA 01970
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Greenlawn Cemetery
Salem, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DIANNE MASSA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DIANNE M. (MICHAUD) MASSA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DIANNE M. (MICHAUD) MASSA Obituary
MASSA, Dianne M. (Michaud) Age 72, of Chelsea, formerly of Salem. Passed away at Kaplan Hospice House in Danvers on June 24, 2020. Dee was born in Peabody and raised in Salem, a graduate of Salem High Class of 64. She was a 47-year employee of the Hertz Corporation at Logan International Airport and lastly at the Boston office. She is survived by her loving partner, Philip E. Janice of Chelsea, her sister, Joyce Benjamin of Danvers, niece Wendy Sholds & husband Wayne of Salem, as well as many maternal and paternal cousins. Visiting Hours: Her Funeral Service will be on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the Levesque Funeral Home, 163 Lafayette St. (Route 114 / 1-A), SALEM at 11:00 AM, followed by Burial in Greenlawn Cemetery, Salem. Visiting Hours will precede her Service from 9:00 to 11:00 AM. Masks and social distancing required. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a memorial contribution to Dana Farber Cancer Institute of Boston or (Hospice) of Danvers. For guestbook and additional information, please visit www.LevesqueFunerals.com

View the online memorial for Dianne M. (Michaud) MASSA
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DIANNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -