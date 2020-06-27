|
MASSA, Dianne M. (Michaud) Age 72, of Chelsea, formerly of Salem. Passed away at Kaplan Hospice House in Danvers on June 24, 2020. Dee was born in Peabody and raised in Salem, a graduate of Salem High Class of 64. She was a 47-year employee of the Hertz Corporation at Logan International Airport and lastly at the Boston office. She is survived by her loving partner, Philip E. Janice of Chelsea, her sister, Joyce Benjamin of Danvers, niece Wendy Sholds & husband Wayne of Salem, as well as many maternal and paternal cousins. Visiting Hours: Her Funeral Service will be on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the Levesque Funeral Home, 163 Lafayette St. (Route 114 / 1-A), SALEM at 11:00 AM, followed by Burial in Greenlawn Cemetery, Salem. Visiting Hours will precede her Service from 9:00 to 11:00 AM. Masks and social distancing required. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a memorial contribution to Dana Farber Cancer Institute of Boston or (Hospice) of Danvers. For guestbook and additional information, please visit www.LevesqueFunerals.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020