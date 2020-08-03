|
O'CONNOR, Dianne M. (Tartaglia) Age 60 of Medford, Massachusetts died peacefully at home on August 1, 2020. Dianne was the loving wife of 41 years to Stephen T. O'Connor. Born in Somerville to the late Joseph and Louise Tartaglia. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her beloved children: John O'Connor and his wife Jonelle O'Connor with their son Chase, Ryan O'Connor and his partner Alyson Monteith, Lauren Conway and her husband Michael Conway. She was the loving sister to Jean Marchant, Joseph Tartaglia, and Michael Tartaglia. Dianne loved the outdoors, took frequent walks in the Middlesex Fells always enjoying the simplistic beauty of nature. She was a talented florist and designer using her creativity to the fullest by bringing joy to others through her artistry. She infectiously brought out the good in everything and everyone. She lived life in the moment, was selfless with her time and embodied unconditional love. Dianne had an aura about her that left a lasting and positive imprint on everyone she encountered. The family welcomes you to stop by in appreciation of Dianne's beautiful life at Brown and Hickey Funeral Home in BELMONT, MA on Wednesday, August 5 between 5:00pm - 7:00pm. A true celebration of life will be held at a later date. Due to COVID-19, masks must be worn and social distancing maintained. Because this is not a typical wake, in lieu of flowers and donations, on behalf of mom please do something kind for someone else. Online guestbook at www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 5, 2020