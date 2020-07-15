|
|
TAIBBI, Dianne M. (Cotter) 1950-2020 Loving wife of Steven Taibbi, died suddenly on July 7, 2020, from a stroke at her home in Cape Coral, Florida. She was 70. She was the daughter of the late Rose (Moulaison) Cotter and the late John Francis Cotter of Watertown, MA. Besides her husband, she leaves two sisters, Carol Rose and her husband Stephen of Billerica, MA and Linda Desmond of Osterville, MA and one brother, John Cotter and his wife Geraldine (Shea) of Marshfield, MA. She also leaves many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Steven and Dianne lived many years in Walpole, NH before moving to Cape Coral. Dianne loved the many cats she cared for over the years. Services private. Donations in her memory may be made to the Cape Coral Animal Shelter, 325 SW 2nd Ave., Cape Coral, FL 33991.
View the online memorial for Dianne M. (Cotter) TAIBBI
Published in The Boston Globe on July 17, 2020