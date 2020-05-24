|
VULTAGGIO, Dianne Passed away at the age of 77 on May 23, 2020. Dianne grew up in Lexington, raised her family in Reading, and retired in Concord. Beloved wife of the late Mario Vultaggio. Loving mother of Stephen Vultaggio and his wife Karen of Concord; Lorraine Vultaggio and her husband Michael Newcomb of Stoneham; Paul Vultaggio and his wife Jennifer of Reading; and Elizabeth DeFilippo and her husband Matthew of Reading. Dianne is survived by her brother, Arthur Bernier, and was also the loving sister of the late Lorraine Campbell, Jeanne LaPlace, and William Bernier. Dianne's pride and joy were her 7 grandchildren, Stephen, Jr., Jessica, Andrew, Dianne, Olivia, Cole, and Stephanie. Her list of loved nieces, nephews, and friends is endless.
Dianne will always be remembered for her gentle kindness, caring, and a smile that lit up everyone's day. She cherished spending time with family and friends, re-telling stories and laughing, eating a decadent dessert, summering at Good Harbor Beach, watching her favorite movie Christmas Vacation, sitting with her cats while watching gameshows every night, and avidly following the Bruins, Patriots, and Red Sox. This last week, she smiled and said, "Happy life!"
A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, May 27th, at Westview Cemetery, 520 Bedford St. in Lexington, at 11am.
Donations in her memory may be made to a cat rescue at:
http://blackcatrescue.com/support/ Lexington 781-862-1800
www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 25, 2020