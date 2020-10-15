1/
DICK JACKSON
JACKSON, Dick Of Burlington, formerly of Medford, Oct. 13. Beloved husband of the late Lois A. (White). Loving father of Cheryl Fogarty & her husband Kevin of Pepperell, Susan King & her husband Kevin of Bridgewater, Dr. Richard Jackson & his wife Dr. Kristina Jackson of N. Andover, Nancy McLaughlin & her husband Glenn of Wilmington, Stephanie Tiller & her husband Larry of Newburyport, and Diane Sumner & her husband Paul of Reading. Brother of the late Adelaide, Ethel, Jackie, Bob, & Homer Jackson, Helen Gordon, and Patricia Brown. Proud grandfather to Ryan, Brendan, Courtney, & Christian Fogarty, Cameron King, Graham, Harris, Noah, Grace & Maddie Jackson, Brittney, Taylor & Michaela McLaughlin, Lincoln Tiller, and Jacqui, Tommy & Ally Sumner. A visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side) on Sunday, October 18 from 2-5 p.m. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 19 at 10 a.m. in Saint Margaret Church of St. Veronica Parish, 111 Winn St., Burlington. For directions to the Mass, see www.stveronicama.org. To view the obituary, guestbook, video tribute, and live streaming of the funeral mass, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net. Memorials in Dick's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org.


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home
OCT
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Saint Margaret Church of St. Veronica Parish
Funeral services provided by
Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
