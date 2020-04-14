|
HOLLANDS, Dick T. Formerly of Miami, FL, McLean and Arlington, VA and Melrose, MA, passed away on April 12, 2020, at Winchester Hospital, Winchester, MA, from complications of the COVID virus. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (Robinson) Hollands (died 2006), and together they had four sons: Chip, Steve (died 1994), Peter, and Bill. Dick's beloved companion in his later years, Carol Finkel, passed away in 2019. Survivors include his three sons; their wives, Elisa Kosarin and Lisa Bouchard, and husband, John Flinn; the widow of his deceased son, Barbara Thompson; seven grandchildren, Ali Thomas-Hollands, Hannah Thomas-Hollands, Cooper Flinn Hollands, Gray Bouchard, Sam Hollands, Johanna Thompson-Hollands and Libby Thompson-Hollands; two great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Luisa DiPierro, and a third great-grandchild on the way, Marina Bouchard. Dick's working life was in the television industry, including at NBC, WTVJ in Miami and the National Association of Broadcasters. A memorial service will be held at a date in the future. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the or to your local food pantry. A memorial page with more information, tributes and pictures can be found at the website of Gately Funeral Home www.gatelyfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 15, 2020