|
|
KALAMBOKIS, Dimitra G. Left the world peacefully on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Dimitra was the adored matriarch of her extended family. She was kind, open-hearted, intelligent, strong, dignified, and full of grace. She is survived by her husband, George; children, Vula and Michael, son and sister-in-law, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends who miss her very much. Services were held on Friday, July 10. Donations may be made to Philoxenia House in Brookline, MA or Hellenic Nursing Home, Canton, MA.
View the online memorial for Dimitra G. KALAMBOKIS
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020