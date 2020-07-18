Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
727-789-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for DIMITRA KALAMBOKIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DIMITRA G. KALAMBOKIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DIMITRA G. KALAMBOKIS Obituary
KALAMBOKIS, Dimitra G. Left the world peacefully on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Dimitra was the adored matriarch of her extended family. She was kind, open-hearted, intelligent, strong, dignified, and full of grace. She is survived by her husband, George; children, Vula and Michael, son and sister-in-law, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends who miss her very much. Services were held on Friday, July 10. Donations may be made to Philoxenia House in Brookline, MA or Hellenic Nursing Home, Canton, MA.

View the online memorial for Dimitra G. KALAMBOKIS
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DIMITRA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -