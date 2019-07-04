Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home
210 Winthrop Street
Winthrop, MA 02152
(617) 846-0909
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home
210 Winthrop Street
Winthrop, MA 02152
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:45 AM
Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home
210 Winthrop Street
Winthrop, MA 02152
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
54 S. Common St.
Lynn, MA
View Map
Resources
DIMITRIOS VAKOUROS

DIMITRIOS VAKOUROS Obituary
VAKOUROS, Dimitrios Of Winthrop, July 2, 2019, at the age of 94. Beloved husband of Hrisoula (Plevritis) Vakouros. Devoted father of Polytimi Vakouros of New York, NY. Born in Sparti, Greece, he was the cherished son of the late Paul and Polytimi (Adristakou) Vakouros. Dear brother of Christos Vakouros and his wife Eugenia of Winthrop and Theodore Vakouros and his wife Heido of Greece. He is also lovingly survived by several nieces, nephews, his brother-in-law, and sisters-in-law. His Funeral will be from the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Monday, July 8 at 9:45am, followed by a Funeral Service in St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 54 S. Common St., Lynn, at 11am. Relatives and friends are invited. Interment will be in Winthrop Cemetery (Belle Isle Section). Visiting Hours will be held at the funeral home on Sunday from 4-8pm. Donations in his memory can be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Lynn. For guestbook and directions, please visit our website at mauricekirbyfh.com Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home Winthrop 617-846-0909
Published in The Boston Globe on July 6, 2019
