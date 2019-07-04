VAKOUROS, Dimitrios Of Winthrop, July 2, 2019, at the age of 94. Beloved husband of Hrisoula (Plevritis) Vakouros. Devoted father of Polytimi Vakouros of New York, NY. Born in Sparti, Greece, he was the cherished son of the late Paul and Polytimi (Adristakou) Vakouros. Dear brother of Christos Vakouros and his wife Eugenia of Winthrop and Theodore Vakouros and his wife Heido of Greece. He is also lovingly survived by several nieces, nephews, his brother-in-law, and sisters-in-law. His Funeral will be from the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Monday, July 8 at 9:45am, followed by a Funeral Service in St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 54 S. Common St., Lynn, at 11am. Relatives and friends are invited. Interment will be in Winthrop Cemetery (Belle Isle Section). Visiting Hours will be held at the funeral home on Sunday from 4-8pm. Donations in his memory can be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Lynn. For guestbook and directions, please visit our website at mauricekirbyfh.com Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home Winthrop 617-846-0909 Published in The Boston Globe on July 6, 2019