CIRONE, Dina G. Of Winthrop, formerly of East Boston, September 16, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Elisa (Diberto) and Riccardo Cirone. Loving aunt of Tom Zoqiab, Ed Testa, Joe Testa and Reida Fatalo. Prior to her retirement, she worked as a legal secretary for Boston Safe Deposit. She was a member of the National Secretary Association, past president of the Catholic Women's Club and a board member of the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop, on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 10:00 AM. (Please go directly to church.) Services will conclude with the interment in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. *Attendees must wear masks and maintain social distancing in the church and cemetery.* For directions or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com
