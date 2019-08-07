|
HENNESSEY, Dina (Iantosca) Age 58, of Bristol, RI, formerly of West Roxbury and Walpole, passed away July 28, 2019. Loving wife of Bryan Hennessey of Bristol, RI. Beloved daughter of Helen Iantosca of Norwood, MA and the late Attileo Iantosca. Sister of Diane Boyle and her husband John of Gainesville, VA, the late Leo Iantosca and his surviving wife Honour of Richmond, VA, Janet Stewart and her husband Ron of Ecuador, Nancy Woolbright and her husband Keith of Wenatchee, WA, Marie Phinney and her husband Joseph of West Roxbury, MA, Michael Iantosca and his wife Natalie of Norfolk, MA and Lisa Iantosca of Dedham, MA. Sister-in-law of Jerry and Becky Hennessey of North Attleboro, MA, Richard and Sandy Hennessey of Vero Beach, FL, Michael Hennessey of West Hartford, CT, Margaret Hennessey and Michael Wiese of Santa Fe, NM, Chris and Lisa Hennessey of Hingham, MA, Jacqueline Hennessey of Newton, MA, and the late Elizabeth Hennessey Barr. Beloved daughter-in-law of the late Margaret and John Hennessey. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Dina had a love of life and a joyful spirit and will be deeply missed by all. A Celebration of Life will be held for family and close friends.
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, 2019