DUNLANY, Dion Of Boston, passed away on July 29th, 2019 after a brief and sudden illness. He was 78 years old. Dion loved and was loved by his wife of 49 years Marguerite DunLany (née Peeler) and man's best friend Chico. He will be remembered by his brother, Bill and wife Janelle DunLany of Sydney, Australia, his brother-in-law, Marty Peeler and wife Nancy, and all who felt fortunate to know him. He will be especially missed by his loving mother-in-law, Marguerite McCauley. Memorial Visiting Hours will be held from 4-6pm Wednesday, August 7th, at Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel, 21 Pond St., HINGHAM, MA. In lieu of flowers, you may choose to make a donation in his name to Di's preferred charity, International Hearing Dog, Inc., 5901 E. 89th Avenue, Henderson, Colorado 80640. Phone 303.287.3277 For additional information or the online guestbook please visit www.DowningChapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019