DIRAN ROBERT DERMARDEROSIAN
1940 - 2020
DerMARDEROSIAN, Diran Robert Age 79, of Jensen Beach, Florida, formerly from Needham, Massachusetts and Laconia, New Hampshire, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2020 at Hope Hospice, Cape Coral, Florida. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts on October 29, 1940 to mother Vartouhi and father George K DerMarderosian. Diran attended Curry College. He received a Masters degree in Education from Emerson College in Boston and was an educator and Vice Principal at Billerica Senior High School in Billerica, Massachusetts. Diran was also president of Brookline Rug Cleaning Company, Needham Heights, Massachusetts.

He was predeceased by his brother Haig and his sister Diane Louise Gooligian.

Diran had a passion for Armenian food. He loved cooking, hosting, singing and sharing his recipes (most included Armenian Brandy) with his friends and family. He had a love for Armenian music and played the Doumbek Drum in the New England Ararat Orchestra. He was also a lifelong Patriot and Red Sox fan, never missing a game.

Diran was a gentle man, loved by all who met him. He will forever be in our hearts.

In his memory we suggest a donation to Hope Hospice: Hope Development Department, 9470 Health Park Circle, Fort Myers, Florida 33908. Online: donate.hopehcs.org

Services will be held on Saturday, October 10 at Saint Stephen's Armenian Church, 38 Elton Avenue, Watertown at 11:00 a.m. Federal and State safety guidelines governing Covid- 19 will be followed. Social distancing and facemasks will be required for everyone's safety. Cemetery arrangements are private.

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Service
11:00 AM
Saint Stephen's Armenian Church
Funeral services provided by
Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home
558 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-7400
