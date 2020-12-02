CENTOLA, Dolores A. (Notargiacomo) Of Brighton, formerly of Waltham, December 1, 2020. Wife of the late Carl R. Centola. Mother of Laurie A. Pacheco (Richard) of Raynham, Doreen T. Daley of Bedford and Karla J. Gagnon (Peter) of Wareham; grandmother of Joseph R. and Jodi A. Pacheco, Robert E. and Michele E. Daley, Peter C. and Parker F. Gagnon. Family and friends will honor and remember Dolores's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Friday, December 4th from 4 to 7 p.m. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday in Saint Columbkille Church, 321 Market Street, Brighton at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Saint Patrick Cemetery, Watertown. For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com