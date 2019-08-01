Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
8:00 AM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
Norwood, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DOLORES KELLIHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOLORES A. (ALTIERI) KELLIHER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOLORES A. (ALTIERI) KELLIHER Obituary
KELLIHER, Dolores A. (Altieri) Of Norwood, passed away on July 30, 2019, at the age of 83. Beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Kelliher Jr. Devoted mother of Ann F. Malley and her husband Charles of Mashpee, Ellen L. Kelliher-Flynn of Norwood, David M. Kelliher and his wife Michelle of Mansfield and the late Joseph F. Kelliher III. Sister of Sandra Dion of Whitman and the late Marie Altieri, Charles Altieri, Henry Altieri and Michael Altieri. Cherished grandmother of Lisa, Matthew, Nicholas, James Jr., Kristen, Michael, Allison and Ashley. Also survived by 7 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Daughter of the late Charles and Eleanor (Reno) Altieri. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Monday, August 5, 2019 at 8am followed by a Funeral Mass at 9am at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 4-7pm. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery Norwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made In her name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

Family Owned and Operated

781-762-0482
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOLORES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
Download Now