KELLIHER, Dolores A. (Altieri) Of Norwood, passed away on July 30, 2019, at the age of 83. Beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Kelliher Jr. Devoted mother of Ann F. Malley and her husband Charles of Mashpee, Ellen L. Kelliher-Flynn of Norwood, David M. Kelliher and his wife Michelle of Mansfield and the late Joseph F. Kelliher III. Sister of Sandra Dion of Whitman and the late Marie Altieri, Charles Altieri, Henry Altieri and Michael Altieri. Cherished grandmother of Lisa, Matthew, Nicholas, James Jr., Kristen, Michael, Allison and Ashley. Also survived by 7 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Daughter of the late Charles and Eleanor (Reno) Altieri. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Monday, August 5, 2019 at 8am followed by a Funeral Mass at 9am at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 4-7pm. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery Norwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made In her name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2019