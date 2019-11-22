Boston Globe Obituaries
Casper Funeral Services
187 Dorchester Street
Boston, MA 02127-2846
(617) 269-1930
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Casper Funeral Services
187 Dorchester Street
Boston, MA 02127-2846
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Brigid's Church
LANE, Dolores A. (Smith) Of South Boston, November 21, 2019. Beloved wife of Edward "Buddy" Lane. Devoted mother of Michelle Leone and her husband Thomas, Edward Lane, III and Christopher Lane. Dear sister of Helen Lavigne. Cherished grandmother of Gianna, Colin and the late Jake. Also lovingly survived by aunt, Louise Eddy. Visiting Hours at the Casper Funeral Home, 187 Dorchester Street, SOUTH BOSTON on Monday from 4 to 8 PM. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10 AM in St. Brigid's Church. Interment in Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the South Boston Catholic Academy, 866 E. Broadway, S. Boston, MA 02127. For online guestbook,

www.CasperFuneralServices.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019
