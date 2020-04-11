|
|
WOODFORD, Dolores Ann (McBride) Retired Brockton Area Nurse Age 83, of Easton, lost a valiant battle against the Covid-19 virus April 7, 2020. She epitomized the passion and values of nursing during an amazing 60-year career in the Brockton area. Wife of the late Cliff, mother of Mark & his wife Paola of Tifton, GA, and Lynn O'Brien & her husband Butch of Clermont, FL; grandmother of Kyle O'Brien, Kayla & her husband Vince Milian, & Kelcey O'Brien, all of FL; daughter of the late Marie & Francis McBride, sister of her twin brother Donald McBride of Gloucester & his dear friend Nancy Fisher, Bernice "Bunnie" Krueger of Middleboro & the late Frances Donlon & Lawrence McBride; aunt of many adoring nieces & nephews: Lisa (& Dave) Jolicoeur of Mansfield, Jerry Murphy of Middleboro, Patricia (& Mark) Harrison of VA, John (& Patricia) Donlon of MD, Matt Donlon of VA; Jennifer (& Brent) Chambers of VA, Donald (& Teresa) McBride, Jr. of Boston & the late Lauren McBride & all their children. Dolores will be laid to rest at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater, in a private ceremony at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dolores' memory may be made to the Dolores Woodford Memorial Scholarship, c/o 546 Maple Street, Mansfield, MA 02048 or to . Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com for her biography or call 508-583-7272.
View the online memorial for Dolores Ann (McBride) WOODFORD
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020