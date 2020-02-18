Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
30 South Street
Foxborough, MA 02035
(508) 543-5471
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
30 South Street
Foxborough, MA 02035
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
58 Carpenter Street
Foxboro, MA
View Map
DOLORES BARBARA "LORI" (DEMPSEY) JENNINGS

DOLORES BARBARA "LORI" (DEMPSEY) JENNINGS Obituary
JENNINGS, Dolores Barbara "Lori" (Dempsey) Age 96, of Foxboro, formerly of Braintree and Quincy, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Beloved mother of Claire Logan and her husband Terrance of Golden, CO, William Jennings and his wife Elizabeth of Bedford, NH, Linda Courtiss and her partner Michael O'Connell of Plymouth, Jack Jennings and his wife Joyce of Belmont and Diane Ames and her husband Joe of Foxboro. Sister of William Dempsey of Dover and the late Claire Corcoran, Leo Dempsey, Dorothea Madden and Gerard Dempsey. Also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 AM on Friday at St. Mary's Church, 58 Carpenter Street, Foxboro. Interment to follow at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. To send an online condolence and view the full obituary, please visit the Funeral Home website at www.robertsandsosnfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lori's memory to Life Care Center of West Bridgewater, Attn: Phyllis – Activities Center, 765 W. Center Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379. Visiting Hours: Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Calling Hours on Thursday, February 20 from 4 PM to 7 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, FOXBORO. Roberts and Sons Funeral Home 508-543-5471
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 19, 2020
Inform family & friends of DOLORES's passing.
