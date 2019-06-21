|
DURETTE, Dolores "Beba" "Dee" (Roffi) Of Cambridge, June 20. Beloved wife of the late Raymond P. Durette. Daughter of the late Joseph and Ida (Vellucci) Roffi. Loving mother of Denise Belloste and her husband Robert, Barry Durette and his wife Anita. Devoted grandmother of Robert and his wife Gilda, Joseph and Christopher Belloste, Laura Durette, Joseph Durette and his wife Melinda. Great-grandmother of Sabrina, Isabella, Alana, Christopher and Tyler Belloste, Joseph and Jesse Durette. Sister of Lucille Kenney and the late Louis Roffi and Mary Milani. Special Auntie Beba to many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis St., CAMBRIDGE, Tuesday, at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass at the Sacred Heart Church, 49 Sixth St., Cambridge at 10 AM. Visiting Monday, 4-8 PM. Interment Cambridge Cemetery. For guestbook visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2019