GAGLIONE, Dolores M. Of Revere, formerly of Medford and Everett, July 20, 2019 at age 72. Beloved sister of Michael Gaglione, Jr. and his wife Maureen of Wilmington, Robert Gaglione and his wife Lorraine of Peabody. Daughter of the late Michael Gaglione, Sr. and Annette M. (Tammaro). Also lovingly survived by 5 nieces and nephews, Michele O'Donoghue and her husband Denis, Michael Gaglione III and his wife Kim, Lisa Crivello and her husband Michael, Pamela Lepore and her husband Joseph, Marc Gaglione and 6 great-nieces and 5 great-nephews. Funeral from the Carafa Family Funeral Home, 389 Washington Ave., CHELSEA, on Wednesday, July 24 at 10 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere, at 11 A.M. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours in the Funeral Home, Tuesday from 4-8 P.M. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. Retired LSM Clerk for the US Postal Service, dedicating over 30 years of service.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 22, 2019