Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
617-484-2534
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
8:00 AM
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
128 Common St.
Belmont, MA
DOLORES M. "DOLLY" (FIUMARA) GALVIN Obituary
GALVIN, Dolores M. "Dolly" (Fiumara) Of Belmont, Dec. 26, 2019. Daughter of the late Grace Fiumara (Christiani) and Peter J. Fiumara. Beloved wife of Robert J. Galvin, Sr. Loving mother of Robert J. Galvin, Jr., Peter J. Galvin and his husband Choppy Guillotte, and Joann Galvin and her husband Sean O'Connor. Cherished grandmother of Mikayla Galvin and Robert "Bo" J. Galvin, III. Sister of Joanne "Honey" DiBona, Rosemarie Fiumara, Joseph Fiumara, Nina Cameron, and the late Peter Fiumara, as well as brother-in-law John F. Galvin. Beloved Aunt to nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Rd., BELMONT on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 8:00 AM. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, 128 Common St., Belmont at 9:00 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Monday from 4:00 - 7:00 PM. Interment Highland Meadow Cemetery, Belmont. Online guestbook at www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 30, 2019
