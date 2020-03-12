Boston Globe Obituaries
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St
Brookline, MA 02445
(617) 277-7652
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St
Brookline, MA 02445
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St
Brookline, MA 02445
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
Brookline, MA
View Map
DOLORES M. (GAFFNEY) JOY


1931 - 2020
DOLORES M. (GAFFNEY) JOY Obituary
JOY, Dolores M. (Gaffney) Of Brookline on March 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward P. Joy, Sgt. U.S.M.C. Survivor Chosin Reservoir. Adored mother of Jacqueline "Jackie" Joy of Norwood and the late Kevin, Thomas, Edward, Jr., Christine, Paul, Joseph and baby Michael Joy. Loving grandmother of Little Jackie, Keri, Thomas, Paul and Eric. Adored great-grandmother of Collin, Fiona, Finn, James, Erin, Kevin and Gavin. Devoted daughter of the late Charles and Margaret Gaffney. Dear sister of James Gaffney of Somers Point, NJ, and the late John, Charles, Harold Gaffney. Also survived by her devoted daughter-in-law Joan Joy and many cherished nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE, Monday morning at 10:00 followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Brookline at 11:00. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours in the Funeral Home on Sunday from 3:00 – 7:00. Interment Highland Cemetery, Norwood. Late Veteran Korean War U.S. Marine Corps.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 13, 2020
