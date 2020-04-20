Boston Globe Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for DOLORES LEBRASSEUR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOLORES M. (CANALES) LEBRASSEUR

DOLORES M. (CANALES) LEBRASSEUR Obituary
LeBRASSEUR, Dolores M. (Canales) Age 77, of Lynn, April 19. Beloved wife of Alan J. LeBrasseur, with whom she shared 45 years of marriage. Also survived by her daughter, Alana D. Bresnahan and her husband Luke, her son, Matthew G. Le Brasseur and his husband William Grant, II, as well as her granddaughter, her "sweetie pie," Emily D. Bresnahan, along with several nieces and nephews. Adhering to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the CDC, Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements by the Solimine Funeral Home, LYNN. Relatives and friends may leave a message of condolence for the family at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2020
