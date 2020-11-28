MAGANE, Dolores M. (Rufo) Of Waltham, passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, November 22nd, 2020 at Newton-Wellesley Hospital after a period of declining health, at the age of 85.
She is survived by her devoted and loving sister Barbara Meola, her cherished children and their spouses Robert and Maureen Magane of Dedham, Patrick Joliat of Waltham, Marian O'Toole of Waltham, Daniel and Lisa Magane of Brighton, and John and Yolanda Magane of Waltham. Her cherished grandchildren Erin Raines, Kelley O'Toole, Barbara Ojerholm, Chantel Magane, Robert Magane and Justin Magane and her great-grandchildren Ireland, Jackson, Violet, Joshua, Lukas, Quintin, Kyle and Landon. In addition, she is survived by many, nieces, nephews, close friends, and extended family who loved her dearly.
She was predeceased by her beloved parents Donato and Blandina Rufo, and dear siblings Ada Woodlee, Daniel Rufo, Robert Rufo and John Rufo.
For the safety of those we love and care about during this difficult time, those who wish to pay their respects to Dolores and her family can do so in accordance with CDC, Federal, State and Local guidelines in the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial, 773 Moody St., Waltham, MA, on Tuesday from 4:00-7:00 pm. Family will gather to celebrate Dolores' life and remember the love she shared with those she touched in a Funeral Mass at Saint Jude's Church in Waltham on Wednesday at 10:30 am, followed by her Burial at Evergreen Cemetery in Brighton. For complete obituary, guestbook & additional information, please refer to: BrascoFuneralHome.com
