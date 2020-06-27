|
|
PEZZANO, Dolores (Ruzzo) Age 83, passed away unexpectedly on June 25, 2020. She was born in Boston, a daughter of the late Paul and Columbia (Minchello) Ruzzo. She was a communicant of St. Leonard Church in the North End. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 54 years, Pasquale Pezzano. She is survived and remembered by her loving and devoted children, Anthony Pezzano and his wife Diane of Revere, Rocco Pezzano and his wife Lynette of Bradford, Pasquale "Pat" Pezzano, Jr. and his wife Lynn Patti of Salisbury, and Lisa Ann Buccieri and her husband Michael of Medford, adored grandmother of Meghan Pezzano, Mark Pezzano, Diandra Pezzano, and Michele Buccieri, loving sister of Theresa Rizzo of Boston, Paula Bonasoro of Groveland, and Dominic Ruzzo of Peabody, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Antoinette Ventola, Jean Medirois, and her brothers, Ralph and Anthony Ruzzo. Sister-in-law of the late Luigi and Ersilia Torra, and Alberto and Antoinette Torra. A special thank you to those that provided loving and tender care for our beloved mother. All are invited to join us for The Liturgy of Christian Burial on Tuesday, June 30th, at 11AM, in St. Leonard of Port Maurice Parish, 320 Hanover St., Boston, followed by entombment in Holy Cross Cemetery, 175 Broadway, Malden. There are no Visiting Hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 75 Sylvan St., Suite B102, Danvers, MA 01923. Waterman-Langone at Boston Harborside, 580 Commercial St., BOSTON, MA 02109, is entrusted with her arrangements. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.watermanboston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020