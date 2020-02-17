|
DeANGELIS, Domenic A. Of West Newton, February 16, 2020. Husband of Jeanne C. (Gentile) DeAngelis. Brother of Mary Ann Mallozzi (late Vincent) of Vero Beach, FL, brother-in-law of Lawrence Gentile, Sr. of Marlborough and Hugh Gallagher (late Jeannette) of Medford and the late Robert Gentile, Sr. Also survived by many nieces & nephews, great-nieces & great-nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Domenic's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Thursday, February 20th, from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 9:30 a.m., on Friday morning, before leaving procession to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington Street, Newton, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Saint Patrick Cemetery, Watertown. Memorial donations may be made to MSPCA Animal Care / Adoption Center, 50 S. Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 18, 2020