Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady Help of Christians Church
573 Washington Street
Newton, MA
View Map
Burial
To be announced at a later date
Saint Patrick's Cemetery
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DOMENIC DEANGELIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOMENIC A. DEANGELIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOMENIC A. DEANGELIS Obituary
DeANGELIS, Domenic A. Of West Newton, February 16, 2020. Husband of Jeanne C. (Gentile) DeAngelis. Brother of Mary Ann Mallozzi (late Vincent) of Vero Beach, FL, brother-in-law of Lawrence Gentile, Sr. of Marlborough and Hugh Gallagher (late Jeannette) of Medford and the late Robert Gentile, Sr. Also survived by many nieces & nephews, great-nieces & great-nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Domenic's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Thursday, February 20th, from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 9:30 a.m., on Friday morning, before leaving procession to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington Street, Newton, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Saint Patrick Cemetery, Watertown. Memorial donations may be made to MSPCA Animal Care / Adoption Center, 50 S. Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOMENIC's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -