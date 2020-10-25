GROSSI, Domenic A. Sr. Of Burlington, formerly of Woburn, Oct. 25. Beloved husband of Karen (Tamulynas). Loving father of Domenic Grossi, Jr. & his wife Lauren of Burlington and Barbara Mantere & her husband Mark of Burlington. Proud grandfather of Jack Grossi and Giavanna & Landon Mantere. Brother of Josephine Benson & her husband Dave of Woburn and the late Egilda R. Martakos. Brother-in-law of William & Janice Tamulynas of Boxborough. Domenic is also uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON, on Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Margaret Church of St. Veronica Parish, 111 Winn St., Burlington, at Noon. Burial to follow in Pine Haven Cemetery. The Mass will be live-streamed at Noon, linked to Domenic's obituary on the Sullivan Funeral Home website. For directions, obituary, online guestbook, memorial video and live-stream of the Mass www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
or www.burlingtoncatholicma.org