1/
DOMENIC A. GROSSI Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DOMENIC's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GROSSI, Domenic A. Sr. Of Burlington, formerly of Woburn, Oct. 25. Beloved husband of Karen (Tamulynas). Loving father of Domenic Grossi, Jr. & his wife Lauren of Burlington and Barbara Mantere & her husband Mark of Burlington. Proud grandfather of Jack Grossi and Giavanna & Landon Mantere. Brother of Josephine Benson & her husband Dave of Woburn and the late Egilda R. Martakos. Brother-in-law of William & Janice Tamulynas of Boxborough. Domenic is also uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON, on Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Margaret Church of St. Veronica Parish, 111 Winn St., Burlington, at Noon. Burial to follow in Pine Haven Cemetery. The Mass will be live-streamed at Noon, linked to Domenic's obituary on the Sullivan Funeral Home website. For directions, obituary, online guestbook, memorial video and live-stream of the Mass www.sullivanfuneralhome.net or www.burlingtoncatholicma.org


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved