DOMENIC A. PETRUZELLI

DOMENIC A. PETRUZELLI Obituary
PETRUZZELLI, Domenic A. Of Saugus, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the age of eighty. Beloved husband of Beatrice (Petrizzi) Petruzzelli. Cherished father of Sebastiano "Yano" Petruzelli and his wife Cheriece of Saugus, Nicholas Petruzzelli of Saugus and Domenic Petruzzelli and his wife Debra of Peabody. Adored grandfather of Yano, Domenic, Veronica, Vittoria, Tiffany, Ariana and Derek, and great-grandfather of Yano and Jameson.

Born and raised in Boston's West End, Domenic was a Golden Glove champion boxer. He was the owner of the New Deal Fruit, Inc., formerly Happy Farms. Originating in Worcester, Domenic moved operations in 1971 to the current location on Broadway in Revere. Retiring in 2000, Domenic's three sons have continued the family business.

A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Anthony's Church, 250 Revere Street, Revere, MA on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Please meet directly at church. Entombment in Woodlawn Mausoleum. A Visitation will be held in the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons ~ Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, REVERE, on Sunday, November 3rd from 2:00 - 6:00 PM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. At the family's request, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Domenic's memory to the , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 2, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -