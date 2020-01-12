Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roache-Pushard Home For Funerals
210 Sherman Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-2929
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Roache-Pushard Home For Funerals
210 Sherman Street
Canton, MA 02021
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
700 Washington St.
Canton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DOMENIC BRUNO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOMENIC BRUNO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOMENIC BRUNO Obituary
BRUNO, Domenic Of Canton, died peacefully, January 12, 2020. He was 86 years old. Domenic was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Canton and the Canton Town Club. He was the devoted husband of Maureen Bruno (Sullivan) of Canton. Loving father of Michael Bruno and his wife Cathleen of East Freetown, Joanne M. Lane of Canton, and Philip E. Bruno and his wife Lisa of Berkeley Heights, NJ. Brother of Rose Rizzo of Randolph, Louise Rague of Taunton, Sally DeCaro of Stoneham and the late Maria LaMarca. Proud grandfather of Mia and Michaela Bruno, Taylor and Ryan Lane, and Ned and Ainsley Bruno. Visiting Hours in the Pushard Family Funeral Home, 210 Sherman St., CANTON, Wednesday, January 15th, from 4-8 PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. John the Evangelist Church, 700 Washington St., Canton, Thursday at 10 AM. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Canton. If desired, donations may be made in Domenic's memory to St. Vincent De Paul, 700 Washington St., Canton, MA 02021, or to the Voluntary Service (Fisher House 5009) VA Boston Healthcare System, 1400 Parkway, West Roxbury, MA 02132 Pushard Family Funeral Home

210 Sherman Street, Canton

www.roache-pushard.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOMENIC's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roache-Pushard Home For Funerals
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -