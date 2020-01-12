|
BRUNO, Domenic Of Canton, died peacefully, January 12, 2020. He was 86 years old. Domenic was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Canton and the Canton Town Club. He was the devoted husband of Maureen Bruno (Sullivan) of Canton. Loving father of Michael Bruno and his wife Cathleen of East Freetown, Joanne M. Lane of Canton, and Philip E. Bruno and his wife Lisa of Berkeley Heights, NJ. Brother of Rose Rizzo of Randolph, Louise Rague of Taunton, Sally DeCaro of Stoneham and the late Maria LaMarca. Proud grandfather of Mia and Michaela Bruno, Taylor and Ryan Lane, and Ned and Ainsley Bruno. Visiting Hours in the Pushard Family Funeral Home, 210 Sherman St., CANTON, Wednesday, January 15th, from 4-8 PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. John the Evangelist Church, 700 Washington St., Canton, Thursday at 10 AM. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Canton. If desired, donations may be made in Domenic's memory to St. Vincent De Paul, 700 Washington St., Canton, MA 02021, or to the Voluntary Service (Fisher House 5009) VA Boston Healthcare System, 1400 Parkway, West Roxbury, MA 02132 Pushard Family Funeral Home
