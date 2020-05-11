Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Resources
More Obituaries for DOMENIC DIMARE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOMENIC DIMARE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOMENIC DIMARE Obituary
DiMARE, Domenic Of Revere, formerly of Winthrop & Saugus, May 7. Chef-Owner & Operator of DiMare's Deli in Webster. Loving father of Jacob & Maximillian DiMare. Son of the late Salvatore DiMare & Carmella Faro. Dear brother of Chuck DiMare & Ann DiMare. Cherished cousin of Paul Paci. Former spouse of Laura Pease DiMare. Also survived by his former sister-in-law Leona Pease & Dick Orlando. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org or the Alzheimer's Foundation at www.alzfdn.org Services were private due to the current health crisis. Entombment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For obituary & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOMENIC's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -