DiMARE, Domenic Of Revere, formerly of Winthrop & Saugus, May 7. Chef-Owner & Operator of DiMare's Deli in Webster. Loving father of Jacob & Maximillian DiMare. Son of the late Salvatore DiMare & Carmella Faro. Dear brother of Chuck DiMare & Ann DiMare. Cherished cousin of Paul Paci. Former spouse of Laura Pease DiMare. Also survived by his former sister-in-law Leona Pease & Dick Orlando. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org or the Alzheimer's Foundation at www.alzfdn.org Services were private due to the current health crisis. Entombment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For obituary & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2020