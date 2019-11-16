Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
65 Clark Street
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-3120
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
38 Oakes St.
Everett, MA
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
65 Clark Street
Everett, MA 02149
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
65 Clark Street
Everett, MA 02149
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DOMENIC DINATALE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOMENIC J. DINATALE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOMENIC J. DINATALE Obituary
DiNATALE, Domenic J. Of Everett, entered into eternal rest on Nov. 15, with his loving and caring family by his side. Beloved husband of Carmela J. (Catalfamo) for over 68 years. Dear and devoted father of Domenic J. DiNatale, Jr. and his wife Janet of Myrtle Beach, SC, Michael DiNatale and his wife Patricia of W. Dennis, Richard DiNatale and his wife Annette of Ravena, OH, Lucy DiNatale and Maria DiNatale of Woburn and Thomas DiNatale and his wife Stacy of San Antonio, TX. Brother of the late Anthony DiNatale and Frances Puliafico. Loving and devoted grandfather of Domenic DiNatale, III and his wife Kelly, Michael DiNatale and his wife Meghan, Elizabeth Crist and her husband Blake, Thomas DiNatale and his fiancee Dana, Justin Sneider, Nicholas DiNatale, and Reisa DiNatale. Great-grandfather of Gianna DiNatale, Rylan DiNatale, Lila DiNatale and Cole Crist. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Domenic's Visiting Hours in the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark St. (Corner of Main St.), EVERETT, Monday, Nov. 18 from 4-8 p.m. His Funeral will be from the Funeral Home on Tuesday at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony's Church, 38 Oakes St., Everett at 11 a.m. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Domenic's memory to , 209 West Central St., Natick, MA 01760 or the National Multiply Sclerosis Society, 101A First Ave., Waltham, MA 02451 would be sincerely appreciated. Domenic was a past managing partner of former Springs Spumoni Co., a retired, dedicated employee of the Stop & Shop, Medford. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the St. Pius X, 4th Degree. Late WW II U.S. Navy veteran. Parking with attendants on duty. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOMENIC's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -