DiNATALE, Domenic J. Of Everett, entered into eternal rest on Nov. 15, with his loving and caring family by his side. Beloved husband of Carmela J. (Catalfamo) for over 68 years. Dear and devoted father of Domenic J. DiNatale, Jr. and his wife Janet of Myrtle Beach, SC, Michael DiNatale and his wife Patricia of W. Dennis, Richard DiNatale and his wife Annette of Ravena, OH, Lucy DiNatale and Maria DiNatale of Woburn and Thomas DiNatale and his wife Stacy of San Antonio, TX. Brother of the late Anthony DiNatale and Frances Puliafico. Loving and devoted grandfather of Domenic DiNatale, III and his wife Kelly, Michael DiNatale and his wife Meghan, Elizabeth Crist and her husband Blake, Thomas DiNatale and his fiancee Dana, Justin Sneider, Nicholas DiNatale, and Reisa DiNatale. Great-grandfather of Gianna DiNatale, Rylan DiNatale, Lila DiNatale and Cole Crist. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Domenic's Visiting Hours in the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark St. (Corner of Main St.), EVERETT, Monday, Nov. 18 from 4-8 p.m. His Funeral will be from the Funeral Home on Tuesday at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony's Church, 38 Oakes St., Everett at 11 a.m. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Domenic's memory to , 209 West Central St., Natick, MA 01760 or the National Multiply Sclerosis Society, 101A First Ave., Waltham, MA 02451 would be sincerely appreciated. Domenic was a past managing partner of former Springs Spumoni Co., a retired, dedicated employee of the Stop & Shop, Medford. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the St. Pius X, 4th Degree. Late WW II U.S. Navy veteran. Parking with attendants on duty. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 17, 2019