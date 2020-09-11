1/1
DOMENIC L. MICALE
1934 - 2020
MICALE, Domenic L. Age 85, a longtime Medford resident, died Thursday, September 10th, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Belmont, MA on October 4, 1934, he was the son of Carmelo and Serafina (Saia) Micale. Raised and educated in Belmont, he graduated from Belmont High School in 1952 and was a member of the football team. Domenic graduated from Northeastern University with a degree in Business Administration in 1957. He was an active member of the U.S. Army Reserves for six years and worked for 38 years at Raytheon. Domenic was the youngest of 8 siblings, predeceased by 7 siblings, Frances, Paul, Alfonso, Anne, Vincent, Charles and Frank. He was the loving husband of Mina (Battinelli) Micale since 1959. He is survived by wife Mina Micale of Medford, MA, and children Diane and her husband Matt Fager of Stoneham, MA, son Mark Micale and wife Wendy of Georgetown, MA, son Domenic Micale and wife Kellie of Reading, MA and son Michael Micale and wife Cyndy of Winchester, MA. He is survived by seven grandchildren, Sean Keenan of Stoneham, MA, Matthew, Andrew and Rachel Micale of Reading, MA, Sophia Micale of Winchester, MA and Madison and Kaitlyn Micale of Georgetown, MA. Domenic was a dedicated husband and father and a kind, compassionate and generous man who was loved by many family, friends and neighbors. He thrived on helping others and greeted all with a warm smile and positive encouragement. He loved his summers on Cape Cod, and loved spending time with his large extended family of cousins, nieces and nephews, and travelling with Mina, his big brother Al and his wife Corinne. He was prideful of his Italian heritage and was an active member and volunteer of the St. Francis of Assissi Church and Sons of Italy communities of Medford for several decades. Due to COVID-19 concerns, Wake Services will be private. Funeral Services will be held at St. Francis of Assissi Church in Medford at 11:30 AM on Tuesday, September 15th. A Celebration of Domenic's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Domenic's name to: St. Francis of Assissi Church, 441 Fellsway W., Medford, MA 02155. Breslin Funeral Home (781) 324-0486 www.breslinfuneralhome.com


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Funeral service
11:30 AM
St. Francis of Assissi Church
Funeral services provided by
Breslin Funeral Home - Malden
610 Pleasant Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 324-0486
