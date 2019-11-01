|
MERULLO, Domenic Age 97 of Watertown, Oct. 31, 2019. Beloved husband to the late Tommasina (Russo) Merullo. Loving father of Anthony Merullo & his wife Donna and Onofrio Merullo & his wife Francesca. Cherished "Nonno" to Stephanie Anderson & her husband Mark, Christina, Michael, Joseph, Domenico, Tommaso and Angela Merullo, great-grandfather to Cassandra, Ryan & Daniel Anderson. Family and friends will Celebrate Domenic's Life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN on Sunday from 2-5 PM and again on Monday at 10 AM, followed by an 11 AM Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Parish. Burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 2, 2019