DOMENIC P. DISARIO

DOMENIC P. DISARIO Obituary
DiSARIO, Domenic P. Of North Andover, formerly of Malden, passed away on June 8, 2020, at home after an extended illness. Dom is survived by his wife Debra Kiley & her mother Grace Kiley, sister Susan Kiley & brother David Houston. He is survived by his brother Philip DiSario & sister-in-law Maureen DiSario of Tewksbury. He was the beloved uncle to Sheerin Berte, Philip R. DiSario, Hayley DiSario & Paige DiSario. He was predeceased by his cherished sister Cheryl DiSario & his mother Dorothy Clemente Disario & father Philip Disario of Malden. He leaves a large extended family & many friends who he loved & valued. Dom started a number of successful businesses, including New England Network Group, Business Solutions Unplugged & served very proudly on the Board of Malden Overcoming Addiction. Dom spoke passionately about the need for hope & the removal of stigma in all recovery communities & wished that in lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory be made to Malden Overcoming Addiction in Malden and/ or The Sun will Rise Foundation in Braintree. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Burial will be private but a Celebration of Dom's Life and legacy with all the people that knew & loved him will be held as soon as possible. To send a message of condolence, visit www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on June 11, 2020
