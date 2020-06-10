|
DiSARIO, Domenic P. Of North Andover, formerly of Malden, passed away on June 8, 2020, at home after an extended illness. Dom is survived by his wife Debra Kiley & her mother Grace Kiley, sister Susan Kiley & brother David Houston. He is survived by his brother Philip DiSario & sister-in-law Maureen DiSario of Tewksbury. He was the beloved uncle to Sheerin Berte, Philip R. DiSario, Hayley DiSario & Paige DiSario. He was predeceased by his cherished sister Cheryl DiSario & his mother Dorothy Clemente Disario & father Philip Disario of Malden. He leaves a large extended family & many friends who he loved & valued. Dom started a number of successful businesses, including New England Network Group, Business Solutions Unplugged & served very proudly on the Board of Malden Overcoming Addiction. Dom spoke passionately about the need for hope & the removal of stigma in all recovery communities & wished that in lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory be made to Malden Overcoming Addiction in Malden and/ or The Sun will Rise Foundation in Braintree. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Burial will be private but a Celebration of Dom's Life and legacy with all the people that knew & loved him will be held as soon as possible. To send a message of condolence, visit www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on June 11, 2020