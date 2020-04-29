|
|
CARBONE, Domenic S. Formerly of Watertown, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at the Mt. Auburn Hospital, Cambridge. He was 88 years old. The son of the late Antonio and Maria Carbone, he was born and raised in Watertown, MA. He graduated from Watertown High School with high honors in 1950. In 1952, he was drafted and served in the Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1954 with the grade of Acting Sergeant. Domenic was predeceased by his brother John and is survived by his brothers Guy & his wife Mimi of Belmont, Vincent & his late wife Patricia of Feeding Hills, Ben & his wife Joyce of Arlington and his sisters Angela Carbone of Watertown and Maria Mauro & her husband Emilio of Belmont. Domenic is also survived by many beloved nephews, Anthony Carbone of Boxford, Michael Carbone of Billerica, Emilio Mauro, Jr. of Canton, and beloved nieces Maria Coughlen of Feeding Hills, Marie Foster of Colorado, Elvira Keeley of Florida, and 11 grandnieces and grandnephews. For many years Domenic, his father Antonio and Domenic's late brother John were Principals in Carbone Corp., a construction firm that specialized in architectural concrete projects. One such project, the McNulty house in Lincoln, MA constructed completely of reinforced concrete gained international recognition and was noted in the December 3, 1965 issue of Life magazine which Life characterized as "A Sculpture for Living." The McNulty house was also featured in international magazines in Europe, in particular the December 1969 issue of the Italian journal "L'Industria Italiana del Cemento" and the November 1966 issue of the German publication "Deutsche Bauzeitung Die Bauzeitung," the oldest technical periodical architectural publication in Germany. After the deaths of his father Antonio and his brother John, Domenic devoted his technical talents in the field of architectural masonry restoration, especially related to historical buildings. His expertise in that regard was sought after by architectural preservationists. Domenic retired at the age of 73 and thereafter applied himself to managing his several properties. A private Graveside Service will be held with Military Honors at the family lot in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Arrangements made by the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, MA. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020