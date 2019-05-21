|
KELLEY, Domenica M. "Mary" (Maltese) Of Medford, formerly of Boston, May 21st. Beloved wife of the late William P. Kelley, Sr. Devoted mother of William P. Kelley, Jr., Thomas M. Kelley, both of Medford, Richard J. Kelley and his wife Maureen of Chelmsford, and Paula K. Fairweather and her husband Phil of Londonderry, NH. Loving Nonny of Michael, Brian, Kevin, Lauren, David, Eric and the late Craig. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Funeral Service will be celebrated in the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Thursday, May 30th at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Wednesday 4 - 8 PM. Interment will be private. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Published in The Boston Globe on May 27, 2019