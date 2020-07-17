Boston Globe Obituaries
|
DOMENICA "MAMIE" (ANTONELLIS) MARINI

DOMENICA "MAMIE" (ANTONELLIS) MARINI Obituary
MARINI, Domenica "Mamie" (Antonellis) Passed from this life on July 16, 2020 after a long decline. She was the beloved wife of the late Lucio Marini, and the loving sister of Joseph Antonellis (Newton), Vincent Antonellis (Newton), Daniel Antonellis (Las Vegas, Nevada), Connie Rufo (Newton), and Mary Rossi (Needham), all of whom predeceased her. She was also the loving sister-in-law of Pasquale and Onelia Marini of Brighton, the only remaining Marini's of her generation, who along with several nieces and nephews provided her support and comfort during her later years. She leaves many nieces, nephews, and their children. Domenica was a lifelong resident of Newton's Nonantum section and worked for the Newton Public Library for many years. She loved music, dancing, and fashion, and relished her identity as "a girl from the Lake". Visitation Monday, July 20, from 8:45-10AM in the Magni FH. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30AM in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton. Burial after Mass at Newton Cemetery. Please note: facial coverings and social distancing will be required throughout the services for Domenica based on state coronavirus-related rules. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020
