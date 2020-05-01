|
|
JULIAN, Domenick Of Brighton, Passed away in Needham on April 28, 2020 after a long illness. Loving brother of Sandra Spinks and her husband John of Brighton and Palm Springs, CA. Uncle of Alexandra Jung and her husband Jae of Los Angeles, CA. Brother of the late Craig Julian of Brighton. Son of the late Joseph and Alice Julian of Brighton. Services and interment will be private. Memorial Service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Parkinson Disease Association. APDAParkinson.org in memory of Domenick Julian. For guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020