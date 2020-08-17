|
PIETROLUNGO, Domenico Of Medford, August 14. Beloved husband of Carolina (DiMascio) Pietrolungo. Devoted father of Ivo Pietrolungo and his wife Theresa, and Bruno Pietrolungo. Loving grandfather of Karla Pietrolungo, and Anthony Pietrolungo and his companion Eleni. Loving great-grandfather of Domenic, Alexa, and Cameron. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit with the family at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Wednesday, August 19, from 9:30 to 11 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High Street, Medford, at 11:30 AM. Services will conclude with entombment at Holy Cross Mausoleum, Malden. Covid-19 protocols will be followed. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Domenico's name to St. Joseph Parish, 118 High Street, Medford, MA 02155 for the care of the poor. To leave a message of condolence, visit
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2020