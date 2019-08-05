Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Dedham , MA
View Map
DOMENICO SCIALOIA Obituary
SCIALOIA, Domenico Of Dedham, formerly of Roslindale, August 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Grace (Del Monaco). Devoted father of Caroline Donoian and her husband Bill Aitken of Dedham and Pasquale Scialoia and his wife Kathleen of Hyde Park. Loving grandfather of Christina, Vincent, Kasey, Domenic, and Jack. Late U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran. Member of the Dedham Knights of Columbus #234, and the Dedham American Legion Post #18. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, on Saturday, August 10th at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Church, Dedham at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours on Friday, August 9th from 4-8pm. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Domenico's memory to the Stanley Tippett Home, 920 South St., Needham, MA 02492. For directions and guestbook gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019
