DOMENICO TAMBASCIA


1930 - 2020
DOMENICO TAMBASCIA Obituary
TAMBASCIA, Domenico Age 89 of Newton, passed away Thursday, April 9th 2020. Mr. Tambascia was born on July 22nd, 1930 in Castelvetere in Val Fortore Benevento, Italy. The son of Antonio Tambascia and Gelsomina Magnotta, Mr. Tambascia leaves behind his devoted wife of 65 years, Maria, his beloved son Domenico and his wife Jennifer of Newton, his cherished grandchildren, Samantha, Nico and Daniel Tambascia, his two sisters, Letizia Collela and her husband Guiseppe and Irma Silano and her husband Gerardo of Basingstoke, UK. He was preceded in death by his children Tony and Mina, as well his parents and his sisters Maria, Pasquala and brother Vittorio. Due to coronavirus restrictions, Funeral Services will be private. Arr. by Magni FH, NEWTON.

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020
