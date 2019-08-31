|
|
TERNULLO, Domenico "Mimmo" Of Saugus, died August 30th, 2019, at the age of 67, after a brief illness. Son of Carmela Ternullo of Wareham and the late Giovanni Ternullo. Husband of Fabiana Ternullo of Saugus. Father of Carmela Curley & her husband Chris of Melrose, John Ternullo & his wife Michelle of North Andover, and Mimmo Ternullo of Saugus. Grandfather of Christina, Nicolas, and Jonathan. Brother of Antonio & Sandra Ternullo of Derry, NH, Claudio Ternullo & Margie Bencivenga of Revere, Filipo & Nella Ternullo of Peabody, Carmela Ternullo of Wareham, and Mario & Susan Ternullo of Peabody. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Visiting Hours will be held on Friday, Sept. 6, from 4:00 - 8:00 PM at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE. Funeral Procession from the Gately Funeral Home on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 9:00 AM, followed by a 10:00 AM Funeral Mass at St. Patrick's Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham. Interment to follow the Mass at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. For the obituary & directions please visit gatelyfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019