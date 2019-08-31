Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
71 Central St.
Stoneham, MA
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
Holy Cross Cemetery
Broadway
Malden, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DOMENICO TERNULLO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOMENICO TERNULLO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOMENICO TERNULLO Obituary
TERNULLO, Domenico "Mimmo" Of Saugus, died August 30th, 2019, at the age of 67, after a brief illness. Son of Carmela Ternullo of Wareham and the late Giovanni Ternullo. Husband of Fabiana Ternullo of Saugus. Father of Carmela Curley & her husband Chris of Melrose, John Ternullo & his wife Michelle of North Andover, and Mimmo Ternullo of Saugus. Grandfather of Christina, Nicolas, and Jonathan. Brother of Antonio & Sandra Ternullo of Derry, NH, Claudio Ternullo & Margie Bencivenga of Revere, Filipo & Nella Ternullo of Peabody, Carmela Ternullo of Wareham, and Mario & Susan Ternullo of Peabody. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Visiting Hours will be held on Friday, Sept. 6, from 4:00 - 8:00 PM at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE. Funeral Procession from the Gately Funeral Home on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 9:00 AM, followed by a 10:00 AM Funeral Mass at St. Patrick's Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham. Interment to follow the Mass at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. For the obituary & directions please visit gatelyfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOMENICO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now