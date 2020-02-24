Boston Globe Obituaries
Dello Russo Funeral Home
374 Main Street
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4476
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
374 Main Street
Wilmington, MA 01887
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:00 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
374 Main Street
Wilmington, MA 01887
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
851 Main St.
Woburn, MA
DOMENICO TRINGALI Obituary
TRINGALI, Domenico Of Woburn, formerly of Somerville, February 22, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Maria Tringali. Devoted father of Joseph Tringali and his wife Mary of Nashua, NH, Carmela Tringali of Woburn, Luci Connell and her husband Mike of Peabody, Salvatore Tringali of Raleigh, NC. Loving Nonno of Dominique Higgins and her fianc? Nicholas Dascoli, Domenic, Christine, Gabrielle and Andrew Tringali, David and Mary-Kate Connell. Brother of Sebastiano and Ottavio Tringali, both of Sicily, the late Vincenzo, Carmelo, Gaetano and Salvatore Tringali. Also survived by many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 374 Main St., WILMINGTON, Friday, February 28th, at 9 a.m. Followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 851 Main St., Woburn, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday, from 4 to 8 p.m. Services will conclude with Burial at Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. It has been requested that, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Domenico's memory to , , 75 Sylvan Street, B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Wilmington - Medford - Woburn
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 25, 2020
