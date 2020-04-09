|
VISCO, Domenico "Ming" Of Brighton, age 88, passed away peacefully with his family on April 7, 2020. Domenic was born on January 30, 1932 in San Donato Val Di Comino, Frosinone, Italy to the late Antonio and Lucia (Cucchi) Visco. He was one of nine children. He was the brother of Donato, Gerarda (Nath), Anna (Cucchi), the late Loreto, Luigi, Teresa (Camilli), Vincenza (Cellucci) and Maria (Valvona). In 1956, after completing his required military service, he immigrated to the United States to join his beloved wife of 65 years, Cesidia (Salvucci). He embraced his new homeland, became a naturalized citizen and would make Brighton, Massachusetts his home for over 60 years. He epitomized the immigrant story and was a self-made success. Professionally, he was a tradesman, initially working as a day laborer and training as an apprentice, before being promoted to foreman and specializing as a cement finisher. He also found success in real estate. At the encouragement and with the support of his mother-in-law and second mother, Carolina (Decina) Salvucci, he partnered with his late best friend and brother-in-law Pompeo (Paul) Salvucci, who is survived by his wife Lena (Nardelli) to acquire and manage multifamily apartments in the Brighton area. Domenic, who was better known to his family and friends as "Ming," had a wonderful sense of humor, a contagious smile and was always willing to lend a helping hand and share his artisan culture. Ming was happiest when he was socializing with family and friends, while sharing his homemade wine, dried cured meats, amazing fruits and vegetables from his garden, grapes from his backyard vines, or fresh eggs from his beloved Rhode Island Red chickens. He was most proud of his fig tree, which survived the harshest of New England winters to bear the most beautiful fruit each summer! Domenic's hard work and determination were values that he instilled in his four children, who will always honor and remember him. He was the devoted father of Sindi and her late husband Bobby Conroy of Needham, Rita and her husband Rich Crowley of Canton, Bruno and his wife Tullia (Fragale) of Newton and Dave and his wife Jen (Archambault) of Wellesley. He was also the loving "Nonno" to 12 grandchildren, Nicole, Mark, Steven, Richie, Matthew, Domenic, Liana, Nadia, Peter, Ben, Andrew and Katie. He will also always be remembered as devoted "Zio" to many nieces and nephews. Due to the current precautions surrounding COVID-19, all arrangements are private and under the care of DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to be determined. Special memories may be directed to Domenic's tribute website at devitofuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the MA and NH Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 www.alz.org/manh or an organization of your choice.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 10, 2020