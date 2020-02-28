Boston Globe Obituaries
DOMINIC A. FERRAGUTO Obituary
FERRAGUTO, Dominic A. Age 95, of Medford, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, February 27. Beloved husband of 71 years to Roseann (Ruma) Ferraguto. Cherished son of the late Andrew and Maria (Pace) Ferraguto. Devoted father of James Ferraguto and his wife Carla of Onset, Marianne Rogers and her late husband James of Hampton Falls, NH, Steven Ferragut and his wife Nancy of Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada and Andrea Wickwire and her husband Robert of Wilmington. Loving "Papa" of Diana Nobrega, Colette Burl, James Ferraguto and Lauren Wickwire. Sweet great-grandfather of Jordyn Nobrega, Kailyn Nobrega, Ava Burl and Carolina Burl. Dear brother of Joseph Ferraguto and his wife Toni of FL and the late James, George and Salvatore "Sam" Ferraguto. Brother-in-law of John Ruma of Deerfield Beach, FL, and Frances (Pudge) Ruma of Laguna Beach, CA. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Monday, March 2, at 10:30AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High Street, Medford at 11:30AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Sunday 1-4PM. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory can be made to a . Services will conclude with Burial in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Late U.S Navy Veteran WWII-VP-63 Mad Cats. Member of the Arlington Men's Club, Medford Post 7677 and the Mercury Men's Club of the West End. Retired owner and operator of Reliable Transmission in Somerville. To leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes Medford-Woburn-Wilmington

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 29, 2020
