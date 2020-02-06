|
DI CARDIO, Dominic "Pat" Of East Cambridge, February 4. Beloved son of the late Vito and Rosina (Iannazzi). Devoted brother of the late Natalie, Regina, Mary, Frances, Clara, Stella, Anna and Christina. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Special friend of EJ Framartino and family. Funeral from the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis St., CAMBRIDGE, Saturday at 10 AM followed by his Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, 49 Sixth St., Cambridge at 11 AM. Visiting Friday 3:30-7:30 PM. Interment Cambridge Cemetery. For guestbook, visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2020