Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
140 Otis Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
(617) 876-7815
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
3:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
140 Otis Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
140 Otis Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
49 Sixth St.
Cambridge, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dominic DI CARDIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dominic "Pat" DI CARDIO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dominic "Pat" DI CARDIO Obituary
DI CARDIO, Dominic "Pat" Of East Cambridge, February 4. Beloved son of the late Vito and Rosina (Iannazzi). Devoted brother of the late Natalie, Regina, Mary, Frances, Clara, Stella, Anna and Christina. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Special friend of EJ Framartino and family. Funeral from the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis St., CAMBRIDGE, Saturday at 10 AM followed by his Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, 49 Sixth St., Cambridge at 11 AM. Visiting Friday 3:30-7:30 PM. Interment Cambridge Cemetery. For guestbook, visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Dominic "Pat" DI CARDIO
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dominic's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -