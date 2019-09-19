|
|
D'ARCANGELO, Dominic F. "Nick" In Woburn, Tuesday evening, September 17th, at ninety-five years of age. He was the beloved husband of Jean A. (Lifford) D'Arcangelo. Devoted father of Joyce Butler, Harry D'Arcangelo, his wife Donna and Dominic D'Arcangelo, his wife Carolanne, all of Woburn. Dear brother of Alfred D'Arcangelo of Lowell. Loving "Papa" of Jonell Placido, her husband Josh, Kristen McCarthy, her husband Keith, Scott D'Arcangelo and Mark D'Arcangelo. Great-"Papa" of four. A Funeral will be held in the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN, on Tuesday, September 24th, at 11 a.m. Interment in Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours Tuesday, September 24th, 9-11 a.m., prior to the Service. At the famiy's request, please, in lieu of flowers, remembrances maybe made to honor Nick to the Lahey Hospice, 800 West Cummings Park, Woburn, MA 01801. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 22, 2019