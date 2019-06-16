Boston Globe Obituaries
DOMINIC H. "DOM" PONCIA Jr.

PONCIA, Dominic H. Jr. "Dom" Of Dedham, suddenly, June 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Anita L. (Vozzella). Loving father of Dominic H. III and his fiancé Arielle Mullaney of Boston, Amanda L. and Vincent L. "Vinny" both of Dedham. Dear Son of Irene (Carlevale) Poncia of Hyde Park and the late Dominic H. Poncia Sr. Brother of Dianne Hurley and her husband James and Doreen Marchetti all of Hyde Park. Brother-in-law of Robert W. Vozzella and his wife Mary Ann of AK., Paul J. Vozzella and his husband Alan Trown of CA., Michael L. Vozzella and his husband Michael Silver of ILL., Carole McLaughlin of FL., Dianne M. Joyce and her husband Sean of West Roxbury and David Vozzella of Readville. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Dom's Visiting Hours and Funeral Mass will all be held in Most Precious Blood Church, 43 Maple St., Hyde Park. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours on Tue., June 18th from 3-7pm. Funeral Mass on Wed., June 19th. at 10:30am. Interment in St. Michael Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dom's memory may be made to St. Jude Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN. 38105. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe from June 17 to June 18, 2019
