ALESSI, Dominic J. In Dorchester, formerly of South Boston, died November 20, 2020 after a long illness. Beloved husband of Jane H. (Mankewich) Alessi. Loving father of Bill and his wife Cathy Alessi of Abington, Elaine and her husband Brain Goodwin of Canton, Diane and her husband Phil Skrabut of Dorchester, Jani and her husband Tommy Domenico of Saugus, and Dominic Alessi, Jr. and his wife Julie of Braintree. Devoted "Papa" of Billy and Leah Alessi, Gina and Marissa Domenico, Darria and Alaina Goodwin, and Dominic Alessi, III. Brother of Lucy Costigliola of South Boston, and the late Nino, Joseph, Don, Frank, Billy Alessi, and Frances Kelley. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Dominic's life by gathering for a Funeral Mass in St. Margaret Church of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, 800 Columbia Rd., Dorchester, on Monday, November 30th, at 11 A.M. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Dominic was a retired employee of the MBTA. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Journey Forward, 5 Shawmut Rd., Canton, MA 02021, www.journey-forward.org
