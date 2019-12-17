|
FARRELL, Dominic J. Of Marshfield, MA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 14 of complications from Parkinson's disease and dementia. He was 87. Born and raised in Boston, Dominic served in the U.S. Coast Guard before attending the School of Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. After graduating with a degree in Commercial Art and Design in 1959, Dominic began a long and prolific career in the advertising industry. He first made his mark as an art director at Arnold Advertising before going to work at Ingalls Advertising, where he was employed for the next 25 years. During his decades-long career, he created countless award-winning advertisements that won numerous accolades within the industry. In retirement, Dominic pursued his passion of painting. Influenced by artists such as Hopper, Homer and Sargent, Dominic painted hundreds of watercolors, inspired by the beauty of nature around him. His paintings have been exhibited and won awards at a number of South Shore art shows. In addition to his wife, Mary, of 53 years, Mr. Farrell is survived by his daughter Dominique and son Sean. A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Dominic's memory to the Amedisys Foundation, 32 Resnick Rd., Suite 3, Plymouth, MA 02360. For online guestbook, please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com MacDonald Funeral Home, Marshfield macdonaldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 22, 2019